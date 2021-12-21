That's $33 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- 2 speeds
- self-feeding chute
- adjustable non-drip spout
- Model: SHL90-SC
That's $51 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one and very low for an 8-quart air fryer. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- 1,700W power
- non-stick
- auto shutoff
- Model: YJ-701A
That's half of what you'd pay for a sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- 37 one-touch auto-cook pre-sets
- Model: BDK03
That is the best price we could find by $54. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- measures 11.81" x 7.08" x 10.04"
- holds nine cans
- locking latch
- compact see-through window
- Model: EFMIS175
You'd pay $5 more for it shipped elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Double Wall Mug
- Permanent Filter
It's $22 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- non-stick coating
- locking handle for vertical storage
- measures 11.18" L x 9.37" W x 3.62" H
Save on hand mixers from $40, blenders from $75, and stand mixers from $300. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $299.99 ($100 low)
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Coupon code "SAVEONCR15" cuts it to $58 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- 30-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- in-line voice assistant
- frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
