PowerA MOGA XP5-X+ Bluetooth Controller for Mobile & Cloud Gaming for $25
eBay · 25 mins ago
PowerA MOGA XP5-X+ Bluetooth Controller for Mobile & Cloud Gaming
$25
free shipping

That's a low by $14, although most charge $45 or more. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Samsung on eBay.
Features
  • for Android mobile, tablet or PC
  • integrated 3,000mAh power bank
  • mappable buttons
  • detachable phone clip
  • wired or wireless play
  • play over 100 games on your mobile device or tablet from the cloud
  • Model: GP-TPU020BDABU
