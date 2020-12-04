New
Lamps Plus · 45 mins ago
Possini Euro Design Bellis 23.5" 3-Light Bath Light
$150 $180
free shipping

Save $30 off the list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Tips
  • In Bronze.
Features
  • measures 23.5" W x 9" H x 8.75" D
  • weighs 4.4-lbs.
  • bulbs are not included
  • Model: 39W69
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/24/2020
    Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lamps Plus 16% -- $150 Buy Now