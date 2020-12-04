Save $30 off the list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- In Bronze.
- measures 23.5" W x 9" H x 8.75" D
- weighs 4.4-lbs.
- bulbs are not included
- Model: 39W69
-
Expires 12/24/2020
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
It's $50 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- chrome finish frame and canopy
- opal etched glass
- includes twelve 20W halogen G4 base bulbs
Save 56% off the list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- In Warm Bronze.
- 2-in-1 with swing arm and gooseneck lamps
- arm extends up to 24" from the wall
- 3-way on/off switch
- 7.5-foot cord
That's a savings of $100. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 44" x 23" x 35"
- canopy measures 5" x 2"
- globes measure 5" each
- hang height of 67" max and 31" min
- uses ten 40W A15 standard base bulbs
It's $100 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- bronze finish
- metal base, pole, and arm.
- off-white linen uno lamp shade.
Shop and save on string lights, icicle lights, net lights, projection lights, character lights, and much more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Pictured is the The Holiday Aisle Electric Lighted Crackle Lamp for $39.99 ($11 off).
- Shipping adds $5, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Clip the 6% off on page coupon and apply code "21A11CKB" to save $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lfxbb via Amazon.
- control via app
- cut-to-size points every 4"
- self-adhesive tape backing
- dimmable
- 28 lighting modes
- 4 25-foot strips
That's $84 off and make this the very best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Add to cart to see this price.
- 5" x 7" backplate
- clear seedy glass
- medium base (E-26)
- T10 bulb (shape) recommended
- Model: 32021-SB
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to save an extra buck on these already heavily discounted light bars. Buy Now at Tanga
- remote control
- 2 lighting levels
- 200 max lumens
- requires 6 AAA batteries (included)
Save on over 4,700 bathroom vanity lights in a wide selection of styles. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Possini Euro Exeter 24" LED Bathroom Vanity Light for $179.95 ($40 off).
Click on "Open Box" in the top right corner to see these deals. You'll save a bundle on pendants, lamps, outdoor lighting, furniture, home decor, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Cora 11" Wide Brushed Nickel Mini Pendant for $119.86 ($80 off).
- A 1-year Lamps Plus warranty applies to these items.
- Shipping varies by item, but starts around $5.
Save on thousands of lighting solutions, ceiling fans, outdoor furniture and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
There are over four thousand items with prices starting at less than $25. Shop indoor and outdoor lighting, track lights, ceiling fans, pendants, chandeliers, and wall lights. You'll also find fountains and other home decor items. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Dover Collection 24" Five Light Chandelier for $215.99 ($54 low).
- Shipping adds $5, but orders of $49 or more score free shipping.
That's a savings off $100. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- comes with 10-feet of cable and wire
- includes twelve 35-watt G9 base halogen bulbs (35-watt is max)
That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- 26" tall
- gooseneck arm includes 5 watt GU10 LED bulb
- includes shade
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lamps Plus
|16%
|--
|$150
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register