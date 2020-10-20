New
eBay · 59 mins ago
Refurb Porter-Cable 20V 6-Tool Combo Kit
$200 $450
free shipping

  • A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
  • 0.5" Drill/Driver features a 2-speed gearbox, compact design, and built-in LED light
  • 0.25" Impact Driver provides 1,450 in-lbs. torque at 2,900 max RPM and 3,000 BPM
  • Circular Saw features high-performance, 3700 RPM motor, 5-1/2 in., 18-tooth carbide blade, and 50Â° beveling shoe
  • Reciprocating Saw features high-performance, 3,000 SPM motor, tool-free blade release, and variable speed trigger
  • oscillating tool features tool-free accessory changing and variable speed up to 18,000 oscillations per minute
  • compact pivoting flashlight
  • Model: PCCK6116R
