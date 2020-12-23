New
eBay · 40 mins ago
Open-Box OtterBox Defender Series Case and Holster for iPhone XR
$19 $60
free shipping

That's a savings of $41 off list. (Just the holster costs $15 elsewhere; the same case for the iPhone 11 is around $30 meanwhile.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by a4c via eBay
  • A 90-day OtterBox warranty applies.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals iPhone Cases eBay OtterBox
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 68% -- $19 Buy Now