New
Bargain Junkie · 26 mins ago
Non-Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer
$18 $48
free shipping

Apply coupon code "deal300" to save $30 off list price. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie

Features
  • Contactless body and object temperature readings
  • Backlit display
  • High precision (+/- 0.3° C)
  • Quick Response Sampling Rate: 1 to 2 seconds
  • 32 measurement value memory function
  • Model: CW-88
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "deal300"
  • Expires 10/10/2020
    Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Medicine & Medical Bargain Junkie
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Bargain Junkie 62% -- $18 Buy Now