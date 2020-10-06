Apply coupon code "deal300" to save $30 off list price. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie
- Contactless body and object temperature readings
- Backlit display
- High precision (+/- 0.3° C)
- Quick Response Sampling Rate: 1 to 2 seconds
- 32 measurement value memory function
- Model: CW-88
- digital LCD display
- 0.5-second fast measurement
- °F and °C temperature measurement
- Model: CEYXYY0902
- In Blue or Black.
- measures oxygen saturation and pulse rate
- uses 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: E-OX-04
- body and object temperature mode
- switch between Celsius/Fahrenheit
- one-second measurement
- LCD backlit display
- Model: AB20200921
- reusable, pocket sized and zipper-sealed bags
- each pack holds up to 80 aspirin-size pills and features a white labeling block
- Model: 67050
- measures oxygen saturation in blood and pulse rate
- 10 second measurement time
- LCD display
- auto-off
- accurate reading
- high temperature alarm
- LCD display
- requires AAA Batteries (included)
- Model: AET-R1D1
- inflatable
- adjustable
- enhanced air pump and air valve
- digital LCD display
- requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- instant on/off trigger igniter
- flame control valve
- compatible with 1-lb. cylinders
- Model: YSNAX1-085
- Three targets are included
- Model: 8105
- covers up to 538-square feet
- lure ball with mosquito attractant
- one-touch operation
- designed for indoor use
- Model: NASUMiuwyexgpz395
- fits 1/2" thick plywood
- re-usable
- for wind speeds up to 150 mph
- zinc-plated steel construction
- Model: S 5100
