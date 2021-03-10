New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Neato Botvac D3 Connected Robot Vacuum
$149 $169
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $20. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 60-minute run time
  • wide combo brush
  • scheduling via the Neato app for iOS or Android
  • Model: 945-0211
  • UPC: 603784261492
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Robot Vacuums eBay Neato Robotics
Refurbished Smart Home Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Neato Robotics Neato Botvac D3 Connected Laser Guided Robot Vacuum, Works with Smartphones, Alexa, Smartwatches
$169 $200
free shipping

It's $31 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • LaserSmart technology intelligently navigates and maps your home, cleaning in straight lines instead of a random pattern.
  • D-shape design and large core brush gets into corners round robots cant
  • Perfect for cleaning on any surface - hardwood, carpet or tile
  • Get up to 60 minutes of battery life, perfect for an apartment or home.
  • Auto charge & resume lets your robot return to base to power up and then go back out and pick up where it left off.
  • Use the Neato app to schedule cleanings daily, every other day, or on a schedule that works for you.
  • Easily control your robot from your phone, smartwatch, Amazon Echo, and Google Home.
  • Model: 945-0211
  • UPC: 603784261492

Verified: 03/10/2021 · Save $30.95 off list · Free Shipping

↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 25% -- $149 Buy Now
Amazon 15% $220 (exp 1 mo ago) $169 Check Price