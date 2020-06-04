New
Best Buy · 54 mins ago
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB Video Card
$500 $729
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $229. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 1605MHz clock speed and 1770MHz boost clock speed
  • PCI Express 3.0 interface
  • DVI, HDMI, and DisplayPort outputs
  • Model: 900-1G180-2510-000
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Video Cards Best Buy NVIDIA
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
p1ank3y3
MSRP for this card is $499, not $729. This isn't a deal, but considering that there's a shortage in supply, it still is helpful. Regardless, please don't say it's $229 off.
16 min ago