That's $19 under the lowest price available for a 32GB Motorola phone at Consumer Cellular direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SDM632 octa-core processor
- 6.2" screen
- 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 12MP camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: XT1955-5
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Choose from six models, and prices start at $180. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Unlocked Motorola Moto Edge 5G 256GB Android Phone (2020) for $399.99 (most charge $500+).
That's the best price we've seen – $600 off its list price! Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Polished Graphite pictured).
- GSM / CDMA
- Qualcomm Snapdrgon 765G Adreno 620 GPU
- 48MP quad camera (12MP rear, 20MP front)
- 8GB + 256GB memory
- Android 10.0
- Model: PAJS0015US
Save on a small selection of Motorola phones with prices starting at $180. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Unlocked Motorola Moto G Power 64GB Android Smartphone for $179.99 ($70 off).
Shop a wide variety of refurbished models with deals starting at around $19. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Smartphone for $139.19 ($341 less than new direct from Samsung).
- A 1-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies to most items.
Coupon code "SAVE10REFURB" cuts it to $57 below our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's the best price we could find for a refurb by $92.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
Apply code "SAVE10REFURB" to drop the price $32 below our June mention and get the best deal we've seen. You'll pay around $950 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- Available in Aurora Black or Moroccan Blue.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 1.7GHz octa-core processor
- GSM 850
- 6GB + 64GB storage
- 6.25" 3120 x 1440 OLED resolution
- 8MP/5MP front cameras
- 12MP/16MP back camera array
- Model: V405UA
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
You'd pay $15 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- In Light Grey Heather.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
This beats the top discount from our previous mention (of up to 50% off), plus, you can apply coupon code "BRANDJC17NF" to get an extra 15% off over 80 styles. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Brandjc17 via eBay.
- Pictured is The North Face Men's Tech 1/4 Zip Fleece Jacket for $27.81 after coupon ($52 off list).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|--
|$110
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register