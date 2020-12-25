That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.2" HD display 1.8GHz octa-core processor
- 32GB storage, expandable to 512GB
- 3,550 mAh battery
- 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera system
- Android 10 OS
- Model: XT2052-1
That's a savings of $68 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: PAFV0001US
It's $50 off and within $5 of its all-time price low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 2GHz octa-core processor
- 6.4" 1570x720 display
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 16MP triple camera system
- Android OS
- Model: XT2045-3
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor
- 6.4" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48 MP triple camera system
- built-in stylus
- Model: XT2043-4
That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 2.4GHz octa-core processor
- 6.4" 2340x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 6.5MP front camera
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Model: XT2010-1
- 3.3" 720x1280 display
- 8-core 4 x 1.4GHz + 4 x 1.1GHz processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera
- Android 8.1 Oreo
- Model: PVG100GSVWQ
- 3.3" 720x1280 display
- 8-core 4 x 1.4GHz + 4 x 1.1GHz processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera
- Android 8.1 Oreo
- Model: PVG100GSVWQ
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- in Frosted Silver
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED Touchscreen
- 48MP, 12MP, & 16MP triple rear cameras & 16MP selfie camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101148
That's $50 less than our November mention and the best price we've seen. It's also the lowest we could find by $100 today, although most retailers charge $650 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
Save $10 off the list price, and it's available for pickup (in most locations) TODAY! Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1440p native resolution HDR at up to 120 fps
- AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architecture
- 3D spatial sound
- Xbox wireless controller (new and updated)
- backwards compatibility with thousands of games
- storage expansion
It's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 12 appliances in one, including toaster, oven, air fryer, dehydrator, and more
- 1800 watts
- measures 17.70" 15.75" x 14.7"
- detachable dip tray
- Model: SM-AIR-1899
- Pictured is a $25 Chipotle Gift Card, which is $22.50 ($3 off.)
- Most are digital cards and will arrive via email.
- Pictured is a $25 Chipotle Gift Card, which is $22.50 ($3 off.)
That's a savings of $150 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 2520x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Steel Grey or Phantom Black.
- 1.2" always-on AMOLED touchscreen display
- GPS, heart rate, and sleep sensors
- compatible with Apple and Android devices
- Model: M360FS19-SS
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 2.7GHz quad-core CPU
- 5.2" 1440x2560 AMOLED display
- 20MP rear camera and 2MP front camera
- Model: XT1254
