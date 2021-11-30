It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 3/8" drill driver
- 2 lithium-ion batteries and charger
- 1/4" hex impact driver
- contractor bag
- Model: 2494-22
You'd pay double that elsewhere for these bought separately. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Wear Guard Tip protects fit over the life of the bit
- Optimized Shockzone
- Up to 50X life verses other impact bits
You'd pay $6 more via eBay. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- cut-away blade body shape
- protective black oxide coating
- assortment of blades for use in wood, drywall, and PVC
- Model: 49-25-1135
The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members (not a member? it's free to join). It's the best deal we could find by $25. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards also members get free delivery over $50.
- 3/8" drill driver
- 2 lithium-ion batteries and charger
- 1/4" hex impact driver
- contractor bag
- Model: 2494-22
Take half off with coupon code "O4VGWOMJ". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xinjidaichuang via Amazon.
- 24 screwdriver bit heads and 1 shaft
- magnetic box
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 5mm acrylic baffles
- Toshiba TB6S109 drivers
- capable of carving & cutting different materials
- Model: 3018-PROVer
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This is the tool only. Battery/charger not included.
- LED light sight
- tool-free depth adjustment
- includes collet wrench
- Model: P601
Receive a free tool or battery with purchase of power tools from brands such as DeWalt, Craftsman, Milwaukee, and more. The free item adds a savings value of up to $199 to your order. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20V Max Power Tool 2-Pack Lithium Battery Kit w/ free tool or battery for $199 (a low by at least $129 w/ free battery/tool).
Shop hundreds of hand tools, power tools, accessories, tool storage, and more at up to half off. Plus, Ace Rewards members save extra on select items (as marked). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 12-Gallon Corded Wet/Dry Vacuum for $59.99 for members (low by $30).
Shop a small selection of hand tools and save $3 per set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save $30 on Weber grills, up to 30% off Craftsman tools, up to 30% off Christmas lights, and much more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code)
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
That's a savings of $8 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- magnetic drive guides hold 1" screwdriver bits
- Model: DW2097
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in M-XL at this price
- touchscreen compatible knuckle panel
- reinforced palms
It's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- extension nozzle, rubber nozzle, and wide-sweeping nozzle
- variable speed
- 110MPH max air speed
- Model: 0852-20
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid about $12 in shipping. (In some ZIP codes, members get free delivery with orders of $50 or more.)
- hardened magnetic tips and forged shanks
- Model: 8-22-2710
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Fastback Folding Utility Knife with Blade Storage
- Fastback Compact Folding Utility Knife
- Model: 48-22-1503
The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members (not a member? it's free to join). It's the best deal we could find by $25. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards also members get free delivery over $50.
- 3/8" drill driver
- 2 lithium-ion batteries and charger
- 1/4" hex impact driver
- contractor bag
- Model: 2494-22
