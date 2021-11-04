It's the lowest price we could find by $500. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15" 3240x2160 PixelSense display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- functions as a tablet or laptop
- Model: SLZ00001
You'd pay $100 more for a new model at most stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dig Jungle via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.4” 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 1ZZ-00002
Save on over 20 builds (including two that require coupon codes, as noted on the sale page) – they're marked at least $141 off and as much as $1,235 off their list price. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3511 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $579 ($231 off).
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $300. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: Sword15001
That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, and a savings of $40 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Intel Celeron Processor N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 14.1” 1920x1080 (1080P) IPS display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home (S mode)
- Model: GWTN141-5BK
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
Get savings on a huge assortment of DeWalt tools and workshop equipment, including saws, drills, impact drivers, & more. Shop Now at eBay
- Some items show pricing at checkout.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 15A Compact Jobsite Table Saw w/ Stand for
$399( $120$100 off).
Save on adidas men's and women's activewear, socks, shoes, gear, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Students and educators can sign up for Office 365 Education for free. Use your valid school email address to get started. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Word
- Excel
- PowerPoint
- OneNote
- Microsoft Teams
- additional classroom tools
Save on over 50 deals, including laptops, mice, tablets, desktops, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Pictured is the Microsoft MS Precision Bluetooth Mouse for $59.99 (low by $16).
That's $2 under our last mention, the best we've seen, and a $6 shipped low today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: MSRJN00001
That's the lowest price we could find by at least $7. Buy Now at Amazon
