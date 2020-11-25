That's $4 under the best price you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- It's available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Its laser is 4x larger than a standard laser, for more precise performance
- Built-in battery indicator
- Ambidextrous design
- Compatible with most Windows and Mac computers
- Model: GMF-00010
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Staff Pick
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock November 23 but can be ordered now.
- Available in Graphite.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- ambidextrous design
- transceiver stows in the bottom
- 2.4GHz wireless connection
- up to 15-foot range
- Model: D5D-00001
Save a buck over the next best price we found.
Update: The price has dropped to $15.94. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- advanced optical mouse tracking technology
- on/off switch and sleep mode
- 33-foot wireless range
- rubber scroll wheel
- Model: 910-004905
That's the best price we've seen and a low by $31, although most stores charge $100 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected back in stock on December 6, but can be ordered at this price for delivery when available.
- HERO 16K sensor
- metal scroll wheel switches between hyper fast and ratchetted scrolling
- 15 programmable controls
- Model: 910-005622
Apply coupon code "XIRSF7FY" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Christine Kitto via Amazon.
- ergonomically designed
- 5 adjustable DPI
- 3.3-foot wireless range
- requires AA-battery (not included)
- Model: LD260915
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 800, 1200, 1600-DPI resolution optical tracking
- 5 buttons
- ergonomic design
- Model: AK-98ANWVM-UBA
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Westinghouse 32" Smart Roku TV for $109.99 ($40 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
You'd pay $36 more for this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Add three pairs to your cart to see this discount.
- Available in Black or Grey Five.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
You'd pay at least $60 more for this quantity in brand new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- A two-year Allstate warranty is included.
- Sold by Greatvaluesite via eBay.
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: S2JSW-M003
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on PCs, Surface laptops, Xbox items, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface 3 13.5" Laptop from $800.
Save on over 40 laptops and desktops from Surface and brands like Lenovo, ASUS, HP, and more. Prices start at $499. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga C940 10th Gen. Core i7 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop with 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD for $999.99 ($300 off, model 81Q9002GUS).
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In Carbon Black or Robot White
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. (It's also tied with the lowest price we've seen).
Update: The price has increased to $42.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- works with Windows and Microsoft 365
- keyboard has up to 2-year battery life
- built-in shortcuts, including dedicated Microsoft 365 keys, emoji keys, and snipping key
- mouse has up to 12-month battery life
- Model: QHG-00001
