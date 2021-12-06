It's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3 lighting levels
- 1920 x 1080 resolution at 30fps
- autofocus
- built-in mic
- 360° rotating tripod mount
- Model: CL8A
-
Expires in 9 hr
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's a savings of $90 off list and the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 4K resolution
- 4x digital zoom
- 90° wide angle lens
- dual built-in ANC microphone
- privacy indicator light & shutter
- integrated mounting clip & tripod w/ 360° rotation capability
- includes webcam, USB-C cable, and privacy cover
- Model: C11Z
Get this price via coupon code "TAKE8ACC" and save $30 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- ultra-wide 95° lens
- 2 built-in mics
- flexible mounting
- Model: GXC1D05522
Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "20GX92MV" to save $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by thiryfea-US via Amazon.
- 120° wide angle view
- 360° rotation
- 1080p resolution at 30 fps
- built-in noise reducing mic
- USB plus and play
- includes tripod
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- fold-and-go design
- 360° swivel
- 1080p camera
- Model: c615
It's a savings of $7 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by LAGASOR Protectors via Amazon.
- USB 2.0 connector
- 3D denoising
- 90° rotatable
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on TVs, phones, headsets, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
That's the first discount which doesn't require activation we've seen on this recently-released flagship phone. Grab the 128GB model for $549
and the 256GB model for the $649. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Availability varies by location.
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Note: The typecover is not included with this device, but can be purchased separately.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: STV-00001
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|50%
|--
|$50
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register