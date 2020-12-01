New
Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow 26" Smoker
$100
free shipping

That's $30 under what you'd pay from Masterbuilt direct. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods

Features
  • uses LP gas
  • 1.3 cu. ft. of cooking area
  • 8,000 BTU
  • stainless steel burner with auto ignition
  • heat indicator
  • cool touch spring wire door handle
  • water, wood chip pans included
  • Model: 26142G
