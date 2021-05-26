Mainstays 2-in-1 1,500W Fan & Heater for $13

New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$13 $40
free shipping w/ $35
That's $27 off and a great price for a year-round helper. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Orders of $35 or more get free shipping; otherwise, it adds $5.99.
Features
- stay cool housing
- tip over safety switch
- 2 heat settings & 2 fan settings
- Model: NF15-18U
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Heat Storm 1500W Infrared Tripod Heater
$109 $140
free shipping
It's $31 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- weatherproof rating of IPX4
- height adjustable up to 6.5-feet
- Model: HS-1500-TT
Walmart · 2 days ago
Walmart Memorial Day Savings
save on almost 2,000 items
free shipping w/ $35
Save on patio and garden items, clothing, electronics, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Walmart · 23 hrs ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16
free shipping w/ $35
Grab this household essential at a very popular price. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Add to an order of $35 or more to bag free shipping, otherwise a $5.99 fee will apply.
Features
- in a range of sizes
- 800 MPR
- lasts up to three months
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Big Summer Savings at Walmart
Discounts on hundreds of items
free shipping w/ $35
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Walmart · 3 days ago
Mobil 1 5W-30 Extended Performance Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Bottle
$9.37 after rebate $28
pickup
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Mainstays Stanton 4-Pc. Patio Furniture Conversation Set
$230 $269
free shipping
It's $39 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Available in Green.
Features
- table has a tempered glass top
- clip-on weather-resistant cushions
- includes 1 loveseat, 2 chairs, and a coffee table
Walmart · 1 day ago
Mainstays Basic Bath Collection 18-Piece Towel Set
$25 $58
free shipping w/ $35
That's a savings of $33 (over 50% off). Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Available in several colors (Royal Spice pictured).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Features
- 4 bath towels (52" x 27" each)
- 4 hand towels (26" x 16" each)
- 10 washcloths (12" x 12" each)
- 100% cotton
Walmart · 1 day ago
Mainstays Mainstrays Basic Bath Collection 18-Pc. Towel Set
$25 $58
free shipping w/ $35
That's a savings of $33. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- Available in several colors (Clearly Aqua pictured).
Features
- 100% cotton
- includes 4 bath, 4 hand, and 10 washcloths
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|67%
|$13 (exp 2 wks ago)
|$13
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register