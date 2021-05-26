Mainstays 2-in-1 1,500W Fan & Heater for $13
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mainstays 2-in-1 1,500W Fan & Heater
$13 $40
free shipping w/ $35

That's $27 off and a great price for a year-round helper. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Orders of $35 or more get free shipping; otherwise, it adds $5.99.
  • stay cool housing
  • tip over safety switch
  • 2 heat settings & 2 fan settings
  • Model: NF15-18U
All Deals Heaters Walmart Mainstays
