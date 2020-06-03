New
Ends Today
Newegg · 1 hr ago
$135 after coupon & rebate $170
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $55 after using the code "EMCDMDG23" and the $15 mail-in-rebate. Buy Now at Newegg
Tips
- Click here for the rebate form.
Features
- 8GB 256-bit GDDR5
- boost clock 1360 MHz
- 1 HDMI and 3 display ports
- 2304 stream processors
- PCIe Express x16
- Model: RX 580 8GT
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
eVGA PowerLink Cable Management Adapter
$13 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $7 Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- B&H Photo Video matches
Features
- sits between your GPU and motherboard
- increases power efficiency and reduces cable clutter
- supports 6-pin, 8-pin, 6/8-pin, 8/6-pin, and 8/8-pin PCIe configurations
- Model: 600-PL-2816-LR
Ends Today
Newegg · 15 hrs ago
Intex River Run Connect Tube Bundle
$46 $76
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now at Newegg
Tips
- Sold by VMExpress via Newegg.
Features
- Intex River Run Connect Lounge Inflatable 1-Person Floating Tube (2-pack)
- River Run II 2-Person Floating Tube
New
Newegg · 1 hr ago
Refurb Jabra Elite 75t Voice Assistant True Wireless Earbuds
$100
free shipping
That's $80 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at Newegg
Tips
- Sold by Jabra Online Store via Newegg.
- Available in Black or Titanium.
- A 180-day Jabra warranty applies.
Features
- up to 28 hours of battery life
- 4-microphone call technology
- more than 7.5 hours of battery and a total of 28 with charging case
New
Newegg · 55 mins ago
Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Total Clean Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
$250 $500
free shipping
Apply coupon code "93XPK49" to drop the price to $2 under last week's mention, making it the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal today by $129.) Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- 0.6-gallon dust cup
- includes several attachments
- 35-foot cord
- Model: 206042-01
New
Ends Today
Newegg · 1 hr ago
Vantrue N4 1440p Triple Channel Dash Cam
$200 in cart $260
free shipping
It's $60 under list and a great value for an advanced dash cam with these specs. Buy Now at Newegg
Tips
- As with most high end electronics relying on SD cards, the needed SD card isn't included; it supports up to 256GB SD cards.
Features
- 155° front camera, 165° inside camera and 160° rear camera
- Super night vision with high-performance Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor, a big F1.4 aperture 6-glass lens in front camera
- Super Capacitor instead of Lithium battery -- built to survive extreme weather conditions from 14°F to 158°F
eBay · 2 wks ago
MSI GL63B Core i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
$1,000 $1,300
free shipping
That's a low by $50 and the best deal we could find; most stores charge $1,099. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Antonline via eBay.
Features
- 9th gen. Intel Core i7-9750H Coffee Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GL639SDKB
