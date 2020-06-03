New
Newegg · 1 hr ago
MSI Radeon RX 580 8GT 8GB Graphics Card
$135 after coupon & rebate $170
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $55 after using the code "EMCDMDG23" and the $15 mail-in-rebate. Buy Now at Newegg

  • Click here for the rebate form.
Features
  • 8GB 256-bit GDDR5
  • boost clock 1360 MHz
  • 1 HDMI and 3 display ports
  • 2304 stream processors
  • PCIe Express x16
  • Model: RX 580 8GT
  • Code "EMCDMDG23"
