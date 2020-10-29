That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3 WiFi satellites
- 2 LAN ports
- WPA2 Encryption
- Model: WHW0303B
-
Published 13 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's $165 under what you'd pay for a new system. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Voodooblu via eBay.
- A 90-day Linksys warranty applies.
- 5,000-sq. ft. coverage
- seamless WiFi via simultaneous tri-band/dual-band system
- auto firmware upgrades
- parental control and guest access
- Alexa-compatible
With prices from $9, save on 13 items. Shop Now at Amazon
- While the banner says up to 15% off, we saw higher discounts within the sale.
That's the best price we could find by $6, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by fta_express via eBay.
- delivers power up to 100 meters
- 2 gigabit Ethernet ports
- auto-detects the required power supply
- plug and play
- Model: TL-PoE150S
Save on a wireless HD video kit and two network adapters. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $124 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is provided
- transfer speeds of up to 3200 Mbps
- coverage of up to 3,500 sq. ft. and up to 50 devices
- Model: NETGEAR AC3200
If you're looking for gifts for someone special (that includes you!), you can shop and save on electronics, TVs, video games, kitchen appliances, and much more. TVs start at $80, laptops at $120, and tablets or e-readers at $60. Best of all, you don't have to wait until Black Friday to buy! Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free store pickup is available for many items.)
It's a savings of $200 off list and one of the best prices we're expecting on a 55" TV this year. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2160p (4K) resolution
- Google Assistant compatibility
- Android TV
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55S434
That's $220 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen! Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
That's $65 under the lowest price we could find for a similar 14TB drive, and the best deal we've seen on any 14TB external hard drive. Buy Now at Best Buy
- USB 3.0
- data transfer rates up to 5Gbps
- automatic backup options
- Model: WDBAMA0140HBK-NESN
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|50%
|--
|$200
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register