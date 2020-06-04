New
Lenovo ThinkVision E2054 19.5" LED Monitor
$62 $69
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
  • 19.5" 1440x900 IPS panel
  • LED backlight
  • 7 ms response time
  • Model: 60DFAAR1US
  • Code "LEN7"
