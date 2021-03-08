New
eBay · 30 mins ago
Refurb Lenovo Oculus Rift S VR Headset
$221 in cart
free shipping

That's $78 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with its 90-day warranty.
  • 1440x1280 resolution per eye at 80Hz
  • 2 touch controllers
  • Model: 301-00178-01
