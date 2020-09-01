New
B&H Photo Video · 15 mins ago
Lenovo 10" Smart Display with Google Assistant
$100 $250
free shipping

That's a current low by $50 and the best price we've seen for it new. (We saw it for $127 in our February mention.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 1.8GHz processor
  • 10.1" 1920 x 1200 touchscreen
  • 2GB RAM + 4GB eMMC and dual mics
  • Model: ZA3N0003US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 15 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Assistants B&H Photo Video Lenovo
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 60% -- $100 Buy Now
Lenovo   $100 (exp 2 mos ago) -- Check Price
eBay   $127 (exp 6 mos ago) -- Check Price
Rakuten   $135 (exp 6 mos ago) -- Check Price