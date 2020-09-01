That's a current low by $50 and the best price we've seen for it new. (We saw it for $127 in our February mention.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 1.8GHz processor
- 10.1" 1920 x 1200 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM + 4GB eMMC and dual mics
- Model: ZA3N0003US
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at P.C. Richard and Son
- voice-activated speaker powered by Amazon Alexa
- built-in microphone array
- far-field voice recognition
- 360° sound and responsive lighting
- Model: HKALLUREBLKAM
Coupon code "266820" makes it the lowest price we've seen for a new one and the best deal now by $20. Buy Now at UntilGone
- First Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy
- 5.5" 960x480 touchscreen LCD
- 1.65" 4-watt full-range speaker
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: B07HZLHPKP
That's $15 less than buying these three items at Amazon. Buy Now at Best Buy
- To get this bundle, add the Amazon Echo Studio (pictured) to your cart. The Amazon Echo Show 5 and the Philips Hue Smart Bulb will be added to your cart automatically.
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- hexa-core processor (quad-core at up to 2.2GHz, dual-core at up to 1.9GHz)
- 8 microphones with far-field voice recognition
- 4K video streaming with HDR10 support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- includes Alexa Voice Remote
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
Shop for laptops, monitors, smartphones, tablets, electronic storage, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 2520x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
Save on over 80 items, including lenses, DSLR cameras, mirrorless cameras, flashes, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping adds $3.99; otherwise, orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Save on the laptop configurations you need, starting at $490 via instant savings or the coupon codes listed on individual items. If there isn't a code listed on an item, use "EXTRAFIVE" for an extra 5% off or one of the codes listed below. (You can try different codes to see which one gives the best discount for your order.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- 50% off Lenovo ThinkPad X and T Series laptops via code "THINK50"
- 40% off Lenovo ThinkPad laptops and ThinkBooks via code "THINKAUG"
Apply coupon code "M1BUYNOW" to make this the lowest price we've seen by $38. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lenovo Direct via Amazon.
- up to 110" HD picture
- touchpad control
- wireless screen mirroring
- Model: M1
Get this price via coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" and save $900 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0BB00
That's a savings of $90 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available for pickup only and stock will vary by ZIP code.
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W4000AUS
