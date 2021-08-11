Unlocked LG Velvet 5G 128GB GSM Android Smartphone for $260

That's $18 under our last mention, $340 under list price today, and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quality Cellz via eBay.
- In Aurora Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
Published 1 hr ago
That is about $764 off list price and the best price we've seen for this phone in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via Amazon.
- Available in Aurora Black or Platinum Gray.
- No warranty information is provided. These items are considered "B stock" and may have some scratches and/or scuffs.
- 6.1" 1440x3120 P-OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 8MP front camera with TOF 3D sensor & dual 12MP and 16MP rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: LMG820UM1
That's the best price we could find by $18, and a $10 drop from our mention from last month, and best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor
- 6.8" P-OLED display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- triple 64MP + 13MP + 0.3MP camera
- Model: LM-V600AM
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
That's the best price we've seen and currently $90 less than we found for a new model on eBay. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in several colors (Just Black pictured).
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 5.5" 2160 x 1080 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Model: G013A
That's the lowest price we could find on a refurb by $5. (It's also the best price we've seen by $135.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Prism Black pictured).
- No warranty information is available.
- Sold by ElectroWireless via Amazon.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core 2.85GHz processor
- 5.8" 1080x2280 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
- fingerprint reader
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SMG970UZKAVZW
That's $39 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $150 less than most major retailers charge.) Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is temporarily out of stock but can be ordered now at this price.
- Available in several colors (Phantom Grey pictured).
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZAAXAA
Save on a wide variety of ASICS footwear and apparel, plus take take an extra 20% off purchases of $25 or more with coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS". Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon can be used a maximum of two times per user with a $100 maximum discount.
- Pictured is the ASICS Men's GEL-Venture 7 Running Shoe for $51.96 after coupon (low by $3).
It's $85 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay
- 4.3" touchscreen
- wall mount
- voice control via Alexa
That's at least $16 less than you'd pay elsewhere in any size. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
Save on consoles, controllers, games, headsets, and more. Get an extra 20% off orders of $25 or more via coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS". Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Nintendo Switch Lite for $143.20 via coupon (low by $56)
- Coupon use is limited to twice per account and a $100 max discount.
