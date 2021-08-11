Unlocked LG Velvet 5G 128GB GSM Android Smartphone for $260
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Unlocked LG Velvet 5G 128GB GSM Android Smartphone
$260 $600
free shipping

That's $18 under our last mention, $340 under list price today, and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Quality Cellz via eBay.
  • In Aurora Silver.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
  • 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
  • 16MP front camera
  • Android 10 OS
  • Model: LMG900UM1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay LG
Android Top Tech Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 56% $278 (exp 2 hrs ago) $260 Buy Now