It' $10 under our mention from three weeks ago, the lowest price we could find by $107, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 31.5" 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution 4K UHD display
- AMD FreeSync
- 4 ms response time
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- built-in speakers
- two HDMI; one DisplayPort; one USB Type-C; two USB Type-A outputs
- Model: 32UL750-W
Expires 12/22/2020
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is out of stock until December 31 but can be ordered now at this price.
- 2560x1440 resolution
- reader mode
- HDR10 compatible
- Model: 27QN600-B
After coupon code "BSL22", that's $50 less than you'd pay at B&H Photo Video. Buy Now at BuyDig
- 31.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) IPS display
- HDR10
- 2 HDMI ports & DisplayPort
- tilt- and height-adjustable stand
- Model: 32QN650-B
Most stores charge at least $365. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in stock on December 28
- VA panel
- 2560x1440 native resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate
- Radeon FreeSync Technology
- Model: 32GK650F-B
You'd pay at least $53 more elsewhere, and this is $3 less than our October mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10
- AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
- Model: 27UL500-W
- UPC: 719192629813
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
Get this price via coupon code "30ATMS033" and save $30 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- Up to 19.8-lbs. per arm
It's $64 less than the best price we found for a new one and $25 under our August mention for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- USB Type-C port for video
- micro USB port for power
There are over 30 models to save with, many of which are very strong lows compared to new. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Refurb Samsung 43" QB43N 4k LED Display for $319.99 ($493 less than new).
- Warranty information is provided on each individual.
That's the best price we could find by $149. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.5" woofer and 1" tweeter
- Adjustable horizontal/vertical mounting bracket
- Compatibility with 70V, 100V, and 8-Ohm systems
- Model: DN-205IO
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
Save on photo equipment, audio gear, camera bags, software, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- in Frosted Silver
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED Touchscreen
- 48MP, 12MP, & 16MP triple rear cameras & 16MP selfie camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101148
That's $50 less than our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. It's also the lowest we could find by $100 today, although most retailers charge $650 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
It's a total savings of $20 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- HDMI output
- 1080p max resolution
- Ethernet port
- remote control
- Model: BP175
It's the lowest price we could find by $221. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $99 shipping fee.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- 74.5" 3840x2160 (2160p) 4K UHD LED display
- HDR10
- WebOS includes apps like Netflix, Hulu, more
- AI ThinQ
- 4 HDMI; 2 USB
- Model: 75UN7370AUH
That's the best price we've seen for this phone. (You'd pay over $200 elsewhere for a new, unlocked model.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay
- No warranty information is provided.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 8-core CPU
- 6.1" 1440x3120 HDR touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- dual 16MP rear-facing cameras w/ 4K video at 30fps
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: LM-G710VM
