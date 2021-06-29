LG 27" 1440p Ultragear Nano IPS G-Sync Monitor for $362

It's $138 off list and $17 under our mention from four weeks ago. Buy Now at Pricewaiter
- 1ms response time
- 144Hz refresh rate
- Model: 27GL850B
Save on big brands such as Dell, Acer, AOC, HP, Philips, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Acer 23.8" IPS LED FreeSync Monitor for $119.99 (low by $10).
Apply coupon code "20ATMS034" to save $8 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- up to 17.6-lb. load bearing
- VESA support 75mm x 75mm to 100mm x 100mm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- 360° rotation and 90° swivel
- -35° to +90° tilt
- adjustable height
Save on certified refurbished laptops, monitors, and desktops directly from Acer. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer Nitro 34" Ultrawide 1440p 144Hz IPS Monitor for $349.99 ($100 under new)
That's the best price we could find by $20, although this model is getting harder to find, and you'll pay over $300 at HP direct. (Some even charge more for a refurb.) Buy Now at Staples
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- dual microphones
- webcam
- built-in speakers
- 6 USB 3.1 ports
- USB Type-C port
- DisplayPort
- Model: 7AX23A8#ABA
That is $20 under our mention from March and $473 below what you'd pay for a new one. It's also the best price we've seen for this phone in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is provided. These items are considered "B stock" and may have some scratches and/or scuffs.
- Available in Aurora Black or Platinum Gray.
- Sold by bidallies via Amazon.
- 6.1" 1440x3120 P-OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 8MP front camera with TOF 3D sensor & dual 12MP and 16MP rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: LMG820UM1
That's $321 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- In Aurora Silver.
- Sold by Quality Cellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
It's $131 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- 260 square foot cooling area
- dehumidifier
- digital display
- timer
- auto cool
- adjustable thermostat
- Model: LW6017R
- UPC: 048231382090, 772454069550
That's the best direct price we've seen at $1,700 under our August mention (which came with a $400 Visa gift card), and a current savings of $200 taking into account the gift card now. Buy Now at BuyDig
- Allow 2 to 4 weeks for delivery of the Visa gift card.
- A CPS 4-year accidental television extended warranty under $3500 (ACC) applies.
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- 4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)
- Magic Remote and LG ThinQ AI
- 4 HDMI inputs and 3 USB ports
- Model: OLED77GXPUA
