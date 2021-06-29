LG 27" 1440p Ultragear Nano IPS G-Sync Monitor for $362
Pricewaiter · 16 mins ago
LG 27" 1440p Ultragear Nano IPS G-Sync Monitor
$362 $500
free shipping

It's $138 off list and $17 under our mention from four weeks ago. Buy Now at Pricewaiter

Features
  • 1ms response time
  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • Model: 27GL850B
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 16 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Monitors Pricewaiter LG
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Pricewaiter 27% -- $362 Buy Now
eBay   $380 (exp 2 mos ago) -- Check Price