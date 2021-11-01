Get this price via coupon code "ATAT". It's the best we could find by $27. Buy Now at Zavvi
- 1,267 pieces
- includes Luke Skywalker, General Veers, 2 AT-AT drivers, and 2 snowtroopers minifigures
- Model: 75288
You'd pay $10 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes a minifigure
- for ages 7+
- Model: 76895
Save on a selection of LEGO sets. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on building sets, clothing, bags, & more. Shop Now at LEGO
- Shipping starts at $4.95, or is free on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the LEGO Trolls Volcano Rock City Concert for $31.99 ($8 off).
That's $14 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures over 12" long
- 2-speed gearbox
- 646 pieces
- Model: 42107
Save on Jenga, puzzles, building blocks, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Paw Patrol Jet to The Rescue Deluxe Transforming Spiral Rescue Jet for $18.99 ($21 off)
That's the lowest price we could find by $5 for a whole lot of cuddles. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 16" x 11" x 26"
That's about $8 less than you'd pay on eBay. Buy Now at Amazon
- height adjustable stand
- 360-degree durable spring
Clip the coupon on the product page to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Golden S via Amazon.
Add three to your cart for a $20 savings. Choose from classic monster movie themes. Buy Now at Zavvi
Apply coupon code "HASBRO15" to save $2. Buy Now at Zavvi
- 3.75" tall
Shop and save on over 500 figures when you add 5 to your cart, making these $8 each (that is a savings of up to $12 per figure). Buy Now at Zavvi
- Shipping adds $4.99.
Apply code "MARVEL30" to save on over 1,700 styles. Prices start at $9. Shop Now at Zavvi
- Shipping adds $4.99.
Don't let packaging deter you from this fantastic savings and the best price we could find by $16. It's the same product you would get inside the standard LEGO box. Buy Now at Amazon
- This comes in frustration-free packaging, which means that the product will be visible upon arrival. If it's a gift, choose "Ship in Amazon Packaging" at checkout at no extra cost.
- 969 pieces
- 3 alternative builds
- 3 mini figures and a dog, toucan, and mouse
- Model: 31097
That's $9 under what you would pay buying direct from LEGO. Buy Now at Amazon
- 756 pieces
- create your own bouquet
- 15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties
- Model: 10280
That's a buck under Target's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 7 minifigures
- 1,351 pieces
- Model: 75257
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
- 298-pieces
- Model: 76196
More Offers
- 1,267 pieces
- includes Luke Skywalker, General Veers, 2 AT-AT drivers, and 2 snowtroopers minifigures
- Model: 75288
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Zavvi
|16%
|$135 (exp 10 mos ago)
|$133
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$141 (exp 3 wks ago)
|$160
|Check Price
Sign In or Register