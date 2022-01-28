At $230 off the list price, it's the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to dodge the $79 delivery fee.
- brushless motor
- 7-position, single-lever height adjustment
- 21" steel deck
- LED headlights
- includes two 40V 4Ah batteries and charger
- Model: KMP 4240D-06
Expires 1/28/2022
Save $40 off list price. If you already have a battery, it's a great price as the kit that includes the battery and trimmer costs $159. Buy Now at Lowe's
- heavy-duty 0.080" dual line
- 13" to 15" adjustable cutting swath
- Model: KST 1540-06
It's $9 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- double-edged serrated steel blade
- 22" hardwood handle
- Model: 2942600
It's the best shipped price we could find today by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- inverted V-shaped tip for cutting roots
- Model: 16211
That's a low by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- ejection slide
- Model: 2917300
The prices are very low here, especially if you can find a nearby store with stock for pickup. It's a good spot to stock up for next year. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the GE String-A-Long Multicolor Incandescent C7 String Light Bulbs for 75 cents ($2.23 off)
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Save on almost three dozen items, including treadmills, exercise bikes, weight lifting equipment, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the ProForm 100-lb 10-Piece Rubber Dumbbell Set for $180 ($119 off).
Shop over 30 tools from Craftsman, Kobalt, Metabo HPT, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor for $99 (low by $40).
It's $8 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup (stock varies by ZIP) to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
- made of heat-treated S2 modified steel
- for use with all standard and impact drill/drivers
- Model: 89941
Save $40 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 12A motor
- cast-aluminum base and motor housing
- rough and micro-fine depth adjustments
- Model: K11RTA-03
That's $34 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- chrome vanadium steel construction
- includes 1/4" and 3/8" drive ratchets, along with 6- and 12-point sockets
- Model: 81240
It's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- two Pro90 ratchets
- 53 sockets
- driver handle
- extension
- adapter
- 14 individual hex keys
- 28 nut setter and screwdriver insert bits
- Model: 81690
