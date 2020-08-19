New
Costco · 1 hr ago
Klipsch Black Reference Theater Pack 5.1 Surround Sound System
$350 for Costco members $450
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $799. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • wireless subwoofer
  • spun copper injection molded graphite woofers
  • linear travel suspension horn-loaded tweeters
  • Model: 1064177
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Costco   -- $350 Buy Now
Amazon   $450 (exp 10 mos ago) -- Check Price