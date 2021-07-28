Kanto YU Passive 4" Bookshelf Speakers for $130
New
Crutchfield · 45 mins ago
Kanto YU Passive 4" Bookshelf Speakers
$130 $160
free shipping

That's a savings of $30 off list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield

Features
  • 60Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 1" silk dome tweeter
  • 4" Kevlar woofer
  • rear-firing bass-reflex port
  • Model: YUP4W
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Speakers Crutchfield Kanto
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Crutchfield 18% -- $130 Buy Now