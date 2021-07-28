Kanto YU Passive 4" Bookshelf Speakers for $130

New
Crutchfield · 45 mins ago
$130 $160
free shipping
That's a savings of $30 off list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
Features
- 60Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 1" silk dome tweeter
- 4" Kevlar woofer
- rear-firing bass-reflex port
- Model: YUP4W
Details
Comments
-
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Newegg · 1 wk ago
Newegg Klipsch Christmas in July Sale
deals on speakers, subwoofers, and soundbars
free shipping
Save on a selection of Klipsch speakers, either discounted up to 50% off (as marked) or bundled with gifts cards of up to $275. Plus, all items in this sale bag free shipping. Shop Now at Newegg
Tips
- Pictured is the Klipsch Reference R-625FA Dolby Atmos Floorstanding Speaker, bundled with a $275 Newegg Gift Card for $689. (low by $275)
Amazon · 5 days ago
Roku Streambar 4K Streaming Media Player & Soundbar
$99 $130
free shipping
That's a savings of $31 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- built-in 4K streaming device
- includes Roku Voice Remote
- four 8W internal speakers
- works with Alexa and AirPlay
- streams from your phone via Bluetooth
- Model: 9102R
Crutchfield · 1 wk ago
Klipsch The Fives Speaker System
$599 $799
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Crutchfield
Tips
- In Walnut.
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 1" titanium dome LTS tweeter
- 4-1/2" long-throw woofer
- Model: 1067562
Adorama · 3 wks ago
Jamo S Speakers at Adorama
40% to 70% off
free shipping
Shop over 30 speakers, sets, and pairs. Shop Now at Adorama
Tips
- Pictured is the Jamo S 803 Dolby Atmos Bookshelf Speaker Pair for $109 (low by $70).
Crutchfield · 5 days ago
Crutchfield Outlet Sale
up to 40% off
free shipping
Save on open-box and scratch-and-dent speakers, camcorders, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
Crutchfield · 5 days ago
Powered Subwoofers at Crutchfield
Deals & Specials
free shipping
Save up to $840 off the price of a selection of over 40 speakers. Shop Now at Crutchfield
Tips
- pictured is the Jamo S 808 SUB 8" 100W Subwoofer for $159 ($70 low)
Crutchfield · 2 wks ago
Blu-ray Players at Crutchfield
up to $80 off
free shipping
Save on 8 players from $78. Shop Now at Crutchfield
Tips
- Pictured is the Panasonic 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player for $149.99 (low by $30).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Crutchfield
|18%
|--
|$130
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register