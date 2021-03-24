That's half of what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Jabra via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 7.5 hours playback on full charge (28 hours total w/ charging case)
- IP57 waterproof rating
- Model: 10099093004NRC
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
That's $4 less than other Jabra storefronts and $31 under Best Buy's price. Buy Now at eBay
- 8-hour battery life
- built-in microphone
- Alexa compatible
- Model: 100-98900001-02
That's a $9 drop from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price now by $60, although most charge around $100 or more.) Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- up to 9 hours of battery life
- wireless range up to 33 feet
Most sellers charge $100. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Jabra via eBay
- Available in Black or Mint.
- 3 earbud sizes
- up to 9 hours' battery life
That's $3 under our last mention and $78 less than a new pair today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jabra via Amazon.
- a 180-day warranty applies
- 4-microphone technology
- up to 28-hour battery life (7.5 hours per charge)
- active noise cancellation
- works with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by iPearl Holdings Store via Amazon.
- touch controls
- 5.8mm bio-diaphragm speaker
- up to 4 hours of playback per full charge
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 water resistant rating
- Model: SE-631TWC
It's $102 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Blue
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WHCH710N
Save on over 200 options. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured are the Sennheiser CX 400 BT In-Ear Headphones for $94.95 ($105 off)
Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to cut an extra 15% off a selection of clothing and shoes priced $25 or more, already marked up to 70% off. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's GEL-Sileo Running Shoes for $38.21 after coupon ($37 off)
Save on a selection of instruments, cases, amps, accessories, gear, and more, all with prices starting around $2. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- Pictured is the Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele in Natural for $29.99 ($15 off).
- Most items over $25 bag free shipping.
It's $10 under our mention from January, $220 under the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Dark Grey Heather or Light Grey Heather
- Sold Brandjc17 via eBay.
Save on a variety of silver and gold coins and bars. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the 2021 1/10-oz. Gold BU American Eagle $5 Coin for $237.18 (low by $118).
That's $100 less than the best price we could find for a new pair of these wireless earbuds. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Jabra via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- fully adjustable noise-cancellation w/ HearThrough
- semi-open design with pressure relief vents
- 12mm speakers
- Model: 100-99190000-NRC
