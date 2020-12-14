New
Certified Refurbished JBL Live 650 BT Headphones
$85
free shipping

That's $41 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

  • These certified refurbished headphones are backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • Sold by Blue Box Sale via eBay.
  • noise cancellation
  • leather ear cushions
  • ambient sound mode
  • built-In on/off switch
  • adjustable headband
  • closed back
  • Model: LIVE650BTNC
Refurbished
