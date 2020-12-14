That's $41 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- These certified refurbished headphones are backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Blue Box Sale via eBay.
- noise cancellation
- leather ear cushions
- ambient sound mode
- built-In on/off switch
- adjustable headband
- closed back
- Model: LIVE650BTNC
Published 18 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
They're a low today by $10 and the best price we've seen.
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- Available in Black.
- 50mm dirvers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 32-ohms impedance
- on-ear controls with microphone
- up to 20-hour battery life
- Model: JBLE55BT
It's $2 under our May mention, the lowest price we could find by $7, and the best we've seen.
- Sold by techlordz via eBay.
- handsfree calling
- touch controls
- up to 8 hours of playback
- IPX7 waterproof rating
It's the lowest price we could find by $12.
- It is due in stock on December
1213, but can still be ordered at this price.
- surround sound
- echo cancelling mic
- memory foam ear cushions
- 3.5mm and USB adapter connections
- Model: JBLQUANTUM300BLKAM
- UPC: 050036369596
That's $10 off and the best price we've seen for this new addition to the JBL lineup.
- They're available in Black or White.
- 8.6mm drivers powered by JBL QuantumSOUND Signature
- inline voice-focus microphone
- volume slider and mic mute
- Model: QUANTUM50
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more.
Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB Tablet for $799 ($270 low).
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more.
Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
Save on 16 headphones and speakers.
Pictured is the Sony Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headphones for $123 ($125 off list).
Clip the 50% off on page coupon for a savings of $25 off list.
- Sold by iPearl Holdings Store via Amazon.
- touch controls
- 5.8mm bio-diaphragm speaker
- up to 4 hours of playback per full charge
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 water resistant rating
- Model: SE-631TWC
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more.
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $38 under list and the lowest price we could find.
- Available in several colors (Gray/Green pictured).
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's $53 off and the best price we could find.
- Sold by Perfume Empire via eBay
That's $141 under the best price we could find for a new one.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- To see this price, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.
- CD player
- 230W total output
- USB, 3.5mm aux inputs
- Model: CM4360
While most stores do match this price, it's a great discount at half off; a savings of $100.
- 70-20,000 Hz frequency response
- Built-in Bluetooth
- 2 40 watts buil-in amplifiers
- 2 racetrack-shaped drivers
- 1 USB port and 1 HDMI port
That's a savings of $100.
- detachable wireless surround speakers with rechargeable batteries for flexible placement (up to 10-hour battery life)
- 10" down-firing wireless subwoofer
- 820W total system power
- support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X
- dedicated center channel for clear dialogue
- 4K & Dolby Vision HDR pass through
- Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, and Google Chromecast built-in
- wall-mountable (brackets included)
- Model: JBLBAR913DBLKAM
That's a low by $210, and the best price we've seen for it new.
- 8" touch screen
- Google Assistant compatibility
- 5MP camera
- 60Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: JBLLINKVIEWBLKAM
Save $40 off list price.
- up to 32-hour battery life
- fast pairs to your Android device with a single tap
- Pure Bass sound
