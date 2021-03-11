New
Micro Center
$320 $650
pickup
That's $18 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen for this processor. (It's the best deal today by $89.) Buy Now at Micro Center
Features
- 10 cores; 20 threads
- 3.6GHz base speed
- compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
- Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Support
- Model: BX8070110850K
- UPC: 735858459273
Details
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Walmart
$410
free shipping w/ $35
Features
- 10 core/20 threads
- Up to 5.2ghz Unlocked
- Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
- Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Support
- Model: BX8070110850K
- UPC: 735858459273
Amazon
$410
free shipping
Features
- 10 core/20 threads
- Up to 5.2ghz Unlocked
- Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
- Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Support
- Model: BX8070110850K
- UPC: 735858459273
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Micro Center
|50%
|--
|$320
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$430 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$410
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$490 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$410
|Check Price
|B&H Photo Video
|$338 (exp 2 wks ago)
|--
|Check Price
|eBay
|$460 (exp 3 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
