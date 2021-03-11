New
Micro Center · 1 hr ago
10th-Gen. Intel Core i9-10850K Comet Lake Desktop CPU
$320 $650
pickup

That's $18 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen for this processor. (It's the best deal today by $89.)

Features
  • 10 cores; 20 threads
  • 3.6GHz base speed
  • compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
  • Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Support
  • Model: BX8070110850K
  • UPC: 735858459273
Walmart · 2 mos ago
Intel Core i9-10850K Desktop Processor
$410
free shipping w/ $35

Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 10 core/20 threads
  • Up to 5.2ghz Unlocked
  • Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
  • Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Support
  • Model: BX8070110850K
  • UPC: 735858459273
Amazon · 2 mos ago
Intel Core i9-10850K Desktop Processor
$410
free shipping

Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • 10 core/20 threads
  • Up to 5.2ghz Unlocked
  • Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
  • Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Support
  • Model: BX8070110850K
  • UPC: 735858459273
Micro Center 50% -- $320 Buy Now
Amazon   $430 (exp 2 mos ago) $410 Check Price
Walmart   $490 (exp 2 mos ago) $410 Check Price
B&H Photo Video   $338 (exp 2 wks ago) -- Check Price
eBay   $460 (exp 3 mos ago) -- Check Price