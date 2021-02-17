New
Best Buy · 24 mins ago
Insignia USB Charger Wall Outlet
$10 $30
pickup

It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping charge.
Features
  • 2 standard outlets
  • 2 USB ports
  • 3.6-amp total output
  • Model: NS-HW36A217
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Power Management Best Buy Insignia
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Best Buy 66% $10 (exp 1 yr ago) $10 Buy Now
eBay   $9 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price