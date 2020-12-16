New
Insignia 2.1-Channel 80W Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer
$60 in cart $150
That's $10 under our mention from last month, $90 off list, and the best price we've seen.

  Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • remote control
  • Bluetooth music streaming
  • RCA x 2, optical digital audio, and mini jack
  • Model: NS-SBAR21F20
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 60% -- $60 Buy Now
Amazon   $70 (exp 2 wks ago) -- Check Price
Best Buy   $80 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price