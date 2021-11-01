New
eBay · 21 mins ago
$19 $24
free shipping
Apply coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" to save $6 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Huion Tablet via eBay.
- 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity
- 300 PPS report rate
- measures 4' x 2"
- Model: H420X
New
eBay · 3 hrs ago
eBay coupon
Extra 20% off
free shipping
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
eBay · 2 days ago
ASICS at eBay
Up to 70% off
free shipping
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
New
eBay · 25 mins ago
Moosoo 4-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum
$56 $200
free shipping
After coupon code "NEWBRANDS20", it's $14 under our mention from last month and the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Moosoo-Official via eBay.
- weighs 3.3-lbs.
- 2,200mAh battery
- HEPA filtration system
- adjustable extension tube
- up to 28 mins runtime per charge
- Model: XL-618A
eBay · 3 days ago
Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Ivy Bridge i7 13.3" Laptop
$500 $2,399
free shipping
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
