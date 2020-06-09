Save $190 off list price. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- fold flat design
- Bluetooth with NFC pairing
- Model: HKSOHOBTBLK
Over 20 items are on sale – wireless earphones start at $14.95, while portable speakers start at $49.95 Shop Now at JBL
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These items include a 1-year Bose warranty.
Wired headphones start $8 and wireless ones at $30. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
That's the lowest price we could find by $7.
Update: The price has dropped to $15.99. Buy Now at Tanga
- To get this deal, use the code "DEALNEWS".
- 15mm drivers
- 2 to 4 hours of talk or music
You'd pay $500 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
- In Black or Silver
- 802.11n wireless
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Compatible w/ Google Assistant
- 1" tweeter, two 4" woofers, and a 8" subwoofer
Save $220 more than the next best price we found. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
- In Black or Grey.
- two 25mm tweeters & 13cm mid/bass driver
- Google Home app compatible
- 802.11ac wireless
- Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chromecast
- 200 watts
- Model: HKCITATION500BLKAM
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished unit by $7. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by NothingButSavings via Newegg.
- 7 built-in microphones
- 360° adaptive technology
- Microsoft Cortana built-in
That's the lowest price we could find by $450. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Multiroom compatible
- Bluetooth streaming
- Built-in Google Assistant
- woofer
- tweeter
- Model: HKCITATIONONE
Expired Offers
