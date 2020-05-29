New
Harman Kardon · 18 mins ago
$150 $500
free shipping
After coupon code "ZDNET300", that's the best price we could find by $58, although most stores charge $500. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
Crutchfield · 3 days ago
Harman Kardon Enchant 800 8-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar w/ Multibeam
$250 $700
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $450. Buy Now at Crutchfield
Features
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
1 mo ago
Refurb Edifier 42W 2.0 Powered Bookshelf Speakers
$72 $100
free shipping
That's at least $28 less than you'd pay for a new pair and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Apply coupon code "EDIFIER" to get this discount.
- A 90-day Edifier warranty is provided.
Features
- 3.5mm headphone output or dual RCA output
- 13mm silk dome tweeter and 4" full range unit
- MDF wood build finished with wood effect vinyl
- Model: R1280T
Amazon · 3 days ago
JBL Soundbars at Amazon
up to 29% off
free shipping
Save on name-brand soundbars, with prices starting at $170 after savings. Shop Now at Amazon
Adorama · 1 mo ago
Klipsch Dolby Atmos Floorstanding Speakers
$499 $1,378
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $301. Buy Now at Adorama
Features
- built-in elevation channel for Dolby Atmos
- 1" aluminum diaphragm compression tweeter
- dual 6.5" copper-spun magnetically-shielded IMG woofers
- Model: R-26FA
12 hrs ago
Marshall Headphones
Deals from $30
free shipping w/ $99
In-ear headphones start from $29.99, over-ear headphones start from $79.99, and speakers start from $169.99. Shop Now
Tips
- Shipping adds $9.95 or is free with orders of $99 or more.
Harman Kardon · 9 hrs ago
Harman Kardon Astra Voice-Activated Speaker w/ Alexa
$75 $250
free shipping
That's a 70% price cut, saving you $175. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
Features
- Alexa voice control
- 360° sound
- 4-microphone array
- 60Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- motion wake-up button
Harman Audio · 1 day ago
Harman Kardon Soho Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$60 $250
free shipping
It's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal today by $25. Buy Now at Harman Audio
Features
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- fold flat design
- Bluetooth with NFC pairing
- Model: HKSOHOBTBLK
