eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb HP Z38c 37.5" 21:9 QHD+ Curved IPS Monitor
$489 $1,199
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to save. That's $161 under the best price we could find for this refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay.
  • A 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
  • 3840x1600 QHD+ resolution
  • 21:9 aspect ratio
  • DisplayPort, HDMI Standard, USB-C
  • Model: Z4W65A8R#ABA
  • Code "PURCHASECR15"
  • Expires 12/19/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
