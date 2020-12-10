New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 57 mins ago
HP 2724 DeskJet Wireless All-In-One Instant Ink Ready Inkjet Printer
$70
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • prints, scans, copies
  • dual-band wireless 802.11a/b/g/n
  • app-based mobile printing with Bluetooth
  • prints up to 7.5 pages per minute in black and 5.5 pages per minute in color
  • up to 300 x 300 dpi copy resolution
  • 60-sheet input tray
  • USB
  • Model: 7HC64A#B1H
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Inkjet Printers Office Depot and OfficeMax HP
WiFi USB All-in-One Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Office Depot and OfficeMax   -- $70 Buy Now