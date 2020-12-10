That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- prints, scans, copies
- dual-band wireless 802.11a/b/g/n
- app-based mobile printing with Bluetooth
- prints up to 7.5 pages per minute in black and 5.5 pages per minute in color
- up to 300 x 300 dpi copy resolution
- 60-sheet input tray
- USB
- Model: 7HC64A#B1H
-
Published 57 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
