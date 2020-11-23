New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Garmin Vivosmart HR Activity Tracker
$49 $114
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Hypermicrosystems via eBay.
Features
  • displays steps, distance, calories, heart rate, floors climbed, and activity intensity
  • tracks Heart Rate
  • smart notifications
  • Model: 10-01955-06
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Fitness Trackers eBay Garmin
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 57% -- $49 Buy Now