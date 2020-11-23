It's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hypermicrosystems via eBay.
- displays steps, distance, calories, heart rate, floors climbed, and activity intensity
- tracks Heart Rate
- smart notifications
- Model: 10-01955-06
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
Shop and save on a selection of Fitbit trackers for the whole family. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition Fitness and Activity Tracker for $119.95 ($50 off).
Fill out the short questionnaire to request an invitation to purchase this newly announced fitness/health tracker device. If you score an invitation, you'll save $35 off the list price, and get free 6-month access to the Halo service (a $3.99 per month value). Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Silver pictured).
- Invitation quantities are limited.
- After the 6-month free period, the Halo service will auto-renew at $3.99 per month unless cancelled (you'll still retain access to basic sleep time, heart rate, and step tracking).
- screen-free
- measures body composition
- tracks sleep and activity
- analyzes qualities of your voice like energy and positivity
Apply coupon code "AKASMAUS" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Akasma via Amazon.
- heart rate monitor
- IP68 waterproof
- pedometer
- sleep monitor
- notifications
- works with Runmifit app (for iOS 9.0 and Android 4.4 or above)
It's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- tracks activity, sleep tracking, and calories burned
- SmartTrack workout recording
- includes small and large wristbands and charging cable
- Model: FB412B
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Westinghouse 32" Smart Roku TV for $109.99 ($40 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
These go for $17 or more at major retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- available in several colors (Red/White pictured)
- mostly in large sizes
- sold by ASICS via eBay
It's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Google Assistant
- 7" IPS touchscreen
- dual microphone array
- Model: ZA5K0012US
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
- Model: 010-01507-00
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- A 1-year Garmin warranty applies.
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
- Model: 010-01507-00
That's a savings of $100 off list and the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black/Gray at this price.
- sunlight-visible display
- smart notifications
- 11-hour battery life while training
- distance, pace, time, and heart rate tracking
- Model: 010-03717-54
That's the lowest price we could find by $10 and the best we've seen. (It was $17 more in our July mention.) Buy Now at Cabela's
- WAAS-enabled receiver
- utilizes GPS and GLONASS satellites
- HotFix satellite prediction
- worldwide basemap
- waterproof to IPX7
- Model: 010-00970-00
