That's $90 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- No warranty information is available, but there is a 30-day return window.
- Receiver
- Dual-beam transducer
- Transom and trolling motor mounts
- Tilt/swivel mount
- Power cable
- Integrated GPS
- Maximum depth 1,600 ft freshwater, 750 ft saltwater
- Model: 010-01550-10
-
-
Save $2 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Search "B01N3PZL15" for Black.
- flammable core that can pull apart, exposing the inner material, and be used as a fire starter with a simple spark
That's a $6 low. Buy Now at Walmart
- two other colors available for slightly more.
- internal storage bag
- waterproof
- 4 ground stakes, 4 cord loops
- measures 44.8" x 7" x 7"
That's a savings of $225 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 14- x 12-foot footprint
- 113" center height
- fits 2 queen mattresses
- built-in awning and mud mat
- mesh roof
- e-Port, media sleeve, and additional storage pockets
- Model: WT191412AF
Pocket knife with 3.1" blade length, finger indentions grip, thumb studs, pocket clip. Model: SWA24S
- pocket clip
- 3.1" blade length
- finger indentions grip
- thumb studs
- Model: SWA24S
Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Coupon code "SAVEONCR15" cuts it to $58 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- Note that the seller is away until December 26, but it can still be ordered at this price for delivery once available.
- 30-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- in-line voice assistant
- frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
That's a huge drop of $45 from last month's mention, and the lowest price we could find by $75. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Rose Gold with Light Sand or Navy Case and Band at this price.
- touchscreen display
- pulse ox, heart rate monitor, and more
- smart notifications
- track activities
- Model: 010-02238-02
- UPC: 753759234263
Garmin Venu SQ GPS Smartwatch
- Pictured is the Garmin Venu SQ GPS Smartwatch for $129.99 ($70 off list).
It's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Strava Live segments
- battery life of up to 2 weeks (watch mode)
- built-in barometer; altimeter, and electronic compass
- Model: 010-01746-00
