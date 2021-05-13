Fujifilm Instax Square Hybrid Instant Camera for $90
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Fujifilm Instax Square Hybrid Instant Camera
$90 $180
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Available in Black.
  • Accepts INSTAX SQUARE Instant Film (sold separately).
Features
  • 3.7-Megapixel resolution
  • 3.0" 460k-Dot LCD monitor
  • built-in flash & internal memory
  • produces 2.4" x 2.4" square images
  • dual left/right shutter release buttons
  • accepts microSD/SDHC memory cards
  • Model: SQ10
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Cameras B&H Photo Video Fujifilm
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 50% -- $90 Buy Now