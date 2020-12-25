It's $25 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- It's a "Grade A" refurb.
- Available in White.
- 50-meters water-resistant
- includes small & large wristbands
- rechargeable lithium polymer battery
- track steps, distance, hourly activity, & calories burned
- Model: FB418BK
Published 1 hr ago
Most sellers charge over $100 for this new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay
- No warranty information is provided
- heart rate monitoring
- multi-sport modes
- smartphone notifications
- battery life of up to five days
- Model: FB407SBKL
That's $10 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Watermelon + Teal pictured).
- virtual badges and fun on-screen celebrations when meeting goals
- swim proof (water resistant to 50 meters)
- sleep tracking, bedtime reminders, and silent alarms
- battery life up to 5 days
- compatible with IOS and Android
- Model: FB414BKPK
Save at least 10% off, and up to 48% off, a selection of dozens of smart watches and fitness trackers for men, women, and kids'. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Garmin Forerunner 45S Running Watch for $149.99 ($50 off).
Apply coupon code "RRU2BBAX" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Duanzhou via Amazon.
- 1. 54" LCD touchscreen display
- monitors heart rate and sleep
- tracks steps, distance, and calories burned
- Bluetooth 5.0
- CVC8.0 noise cancelling earbuds w/ mic
Save on 6 models of Fitbits, starting from $60. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Get $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 you spend.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with many Bluetooth and ANT+ devices
- water resistant to 30M
- measures heart rate from arm or temple
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get this deal. It's $141 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- CD player
- 230W total output
- USB, 3.5mm aux inputs
- Model: CM4360
Save on over 500 cases for Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 in Black for $20 ($20 off).
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- 90-Day Otterbox warranties apply.
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Kohl's
- built-in GPS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- track & manage stress
- water resistant to 50M
- EDA Scan and ECG app compatible
- built-in skin temperature sensor
- high & low heart rate notifications
- Model: FB512
