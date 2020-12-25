New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Fitbit Inspire 2 Health and Fitness Tracker
$45 $100
free shipping

It's $25 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • It's a "Grade A" refurb.
  • Available in White.
Features
  • 50-meters water-resistant
  • includes small & large wristbands
  • rechargeable lithium polymer battery
  • track steps, distance, hourly activity, & calories burned
  • Model: FB418BK
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Fitness Trackers eBay Fitbit
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 54% -- $45 Buy Now
Kohl's   $60 (exp 3 days ago) -- Check Price