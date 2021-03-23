New
Costco · 1 hr ago
Feit Electric 60W-Equivalent Wi-Fi Smart Bulb 4-Pack
$20 for members $40
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $49. Buy Now at Costco

  • Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
Features
  • 800 lumens
  • controllable via Alexa & Google Assistant
  • color-changing
  • Model: OM60/RGBW/CA/AG/4
