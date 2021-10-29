That's $10 under our January mention and a $110 savings off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- 0.6L dustbin
- 2000Pa max suction
- up to 100-minute run time
- boundary strips for designated cleaning areas
- voice control-services w/ Alexa & Google Assistant via EufyHome app
- Model: T2130111
- UPC: 194644180164
-
Expires 11/2/2021
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
It's $10 under our November mention, $100 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- up to 100 minutes runtime
- remote control (2 AAA batteries included)
- charging base
- AC power adapter
- cleaning tool
- extra set of filters
- 4 side brushes
- 5 cable ties
- Model: T2109
Clip the on-page coupon to get this for the best price we could find today by $27, $54 under what you'd pay for a new unit, and the best price we've seen in any condition by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon.
- 0.6L dustbox
- 1,300kPa suction
- triple-filter system
- Model: T2108111-F
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- multi-surface cleaning
- two side brushes
- filter
- self-empty base
- Model: AV911S
- UPC: 622356576796
That's $160 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at MorningSave
- A 90-day warranty applies.
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to bag free shipping.
- smart sensor navigation
- tri-brush system
- works with SharkClean App and voice control with Alexa
- auto-sense navigation
- Model: AV751
- UPC: 622356563819
Apply coupon code "D5SPROOCT" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Purui US via Amazon.
- app control
- intelligent navigation system
- works w/ Alexa and Google Home
- max 2,500-Pa strong suction power
- Model: D5s Pro
Clip the $40 off on page coupon and apply code "33Q3UY6X" to get $14 under our June mention and save $116. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tesvor Top 1 via Amazon.
- 3-layer filter
- 0.6L dustbin
- 4,000pa suction
- anti-drop and anti-collision sensors
- up to 150 minutes run time per charge
- compatible w/ Alexa and Google Assistant
That's a savings of $82 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
- In Midnight or Wood Crepe
Coupon code "SAVINGSANKER" takes $2 off the price of one or $3 off the price of two (dropping the price to $7.65/each). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
Clip the coupon on the product page to get this price. That's $55 off list, $5 under our mention from last December, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1920 resolution
- two-way audio
- includes an electronic door chime
- compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
- Model: T8200
Clip the $10 off on-page coupon to get the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon.
- 2-way audio
- 4:3 aspect ratio with HDR
- compatible with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa
- includes chime with adjustable volume and 8 ringtones
- AI detection for humans (in case bears routinely call at your door)
- Model: T8201
It's $20 under list and $40 under what you'd pay picking it up at your local Best Buy. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black or White.
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon.
- 2-way audio
- 4:3 aspect ratio
- smart human detection
- Model: T8222
That's a savings of $20 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- This is an add-on camera and requires a Eufy HomeBase to work.
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon.
- up to 180-day use on single charge
- night vision
- intelligent human detection alert
- Model: T81421D1
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to boast our strongest ever suction power (2000Pa Max) while maintaining quiet operation and a super-slim design (2.85).
- Wi-Fi Convenience: The EufyHome app, Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you.
- BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is neededso you get the best clean.
- Set Boundary Strips: RoboVac uses specialized dual-Hall Sensors to detect the Boundary Strips you set, ensuring it only cleans the areas required.
- What You Get: RoboVac 30C MAX, 13.2 ft Boundary Strips, remote control (2 AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, welcome guide, and our worry-free 12-month warranty.
- Model: T2130111
- UPC: 194644180164
