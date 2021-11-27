That's the best price we could find for these unique weights by $5. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Each egg weighs 1.5 lbs.
- In-store pickup is also available.
Save on a small selection of equipment for your home gym. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym for $499 ($100 low).
Save on over 70 items including treadmills, cycling bikes, rowers, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Proform Carbon E7 Elliptical for $999.99 ($1,000 off list).
- Select items may incur oversize shipping charges.
Give your home gym a boost with savings on bikes, max trainers, treadmills, and more. Shop Now at Bowflex
- Pictured is the Bowflex C6 Bike w/ Bowflex Cardio Machine Mat for $799 in-cart. It's $125 under our September mention and a savings of $200 off list.
Shop discounts on dumbbell sets, racks, weighted vests, medicine balls, weight benches, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the CAP Barbell Multi-Purpose Adjustable Utility Bench for $75.99 (a low by $19).
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on lighting starting from
$2 $3, decor from $3 $5, smart home from $10, up to 40% off tools and accessories, up to $750 off appliances, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
