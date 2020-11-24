New
Dyson Pure Cool Tower TP01 Purifying Fan
$250 $500
That's the best outright price we've seen and a low by $199.

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants
  • dimmable LED display
  • 10 air flow settings
  • 9-hour sleep timer
  • magnetized remote control
  • Model: 308247-01
