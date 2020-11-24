That's the best outright price we've seen and a low by $199. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants
- dimmable LED display
- 10 air flow settings
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetized remote control
- Model: 308247-01
That's $310 under what you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we've seen for this fan. Buy Now at eBay
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- removes 99.97% of gases, pollutants, and allergens up to 0.3 microns
- compatible with Dyson Link app
- automatic night-time mode
- oscillating
Save on over two dozen vacuum cleaners and air purifiers. Shop Now at eBay
- Dyson V7 Fluffy HEPA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $200 pictured (price low by $70).
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/6-horsepower motor
- filter and pre-filter stages
- timer
- Model: 3410
It's $3 under our September mention and the best price we could find today by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- reduces up to 99.97% of contaminants
- removes particles as small as .3 microns
- 3 speed settings
- Model: AC4300WPT
Clip the $20 off on page coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Trustech US via Amazon.
- 3 stage filtration system
- 3 fan speeds and auto mode
- air quality sensor system
- filter replacement reminder
- covers up to 215 sq. ft.
- purports to remove 99.97% of dust, pollen, smoke, household odor, and pet dander
- Model: AP1210
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Westinghouse 32" Smart Roku TV for $109.99 ($40 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
These go for $17 or more at major retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- available in several colors (Red/White pictured)
- mostly in large sizes
- sold by ASICS via eBay
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's a $125 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter layer of activated carbon granules
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetic remote control
- Model: HP01
That's $16 under our October mention and $230 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- It comes with a 6-month manufacturer warranty.
- washable filter
- crevice and combination tools
- wall-mount charging dock
- up to 20 minutes of continuous suction per charge
- Model: 210692-01
That's $60 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- self-adjusting cleaner head
- wand and hose release
- whole-machine HEPA filtration
- comes with tangle-fee turbine tool
- Model: 289225-02
That's the best price we could find by $300. Buy Now at Target
- 25-foot cord
- self-adjusting cleaning head
- several attachments
- Model: 216041-01
