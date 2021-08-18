Dyson DP04 Pure Cool Purifying Connected Fan for $270
eBay · 55 mins ago
Refurb Dyson DP04 Pure Cool Purifying Connected Fan
$270 $337
free shipping

Coupon code "PSAVEDYSON" cuts it to $180 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Dyson via eBay with a 6-month Dyson warranty.
  • senses & reports air quality levels on LCD display
  • HEPA & activated carbon filters
  • up to 350° oscillation
  • night-time mode for quiet operation
  • voice control via Alexa
  • Model: 310150-02
  • Code "PSAVEDYSON"
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 40% -- $270 Buy Now