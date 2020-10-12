New
eBay · 24 mins ago
DeWalt 20V Max XR Li-ion 8" Cordless Pole Saw Kit
$169 $250
free shipping

It's $17 under our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find by $10 when you apply coupon code "PFALL15". Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
Features
  • extension pole with up to 15-foot reach
  • metal bucking strip and tree hook
  • brushless motor for up to 96 cuts per charge
  • 8" low kick back full compliment bar and chain
  • auto oiling
  • Model: DCPS620M1
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PFALL15"
  • Expires 10/12/2020
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay DeWalt
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 32% $186 (exp 1 wk ago) $169 Buy Now