DeWalt 20V Max 1/4" Impact Driver Kit for $98
eBay
DeWalt 20V Max 1/4" Impact Driver Kit
$98 $169
free shipping

That' a buck under our last mention and a low by a buck today also, although most stores charge $110 at least. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Outlets via eBay.
  • 3 LEDs
  • 1/4" hex chuck
  • up to 1,400 in-lbs. of torque
  • includes battery, charger, and carry bag
  • Model: DCF885C1
eBay 42% -- $98 Buy Now
Amazon   $99 (exp 2 wks ago) -- Check Price