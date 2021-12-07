It's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Lowe's
- up to 1-hour of runtime on a single charge
- dusting brush and crevice tool
- battery and charger included
- Model: CMCVS001D1
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
That's $20 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge shipping charge (price varies by zip).
- 10.5-amps
- 20-foot cord
- 7-foot hose with 2.5" diameter
- 6.0 peak horsepower motor
- built-in accessory storage
- includes 2 extension wands, utility nozzle, car nozzle, and wet nozzle
- Model: CMXEVBE17594
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay
At $75 off the list price, this makes an excellent gift for pretty much anyone on your list! Buy Now at Belk
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee and bag an extra 5% off; otherwise, orders of $59 or more ship for free.
- simultaneously sweeps, vacuums, and mops
It's just over $100 off and at Amazon's all-time best price. Buy Now at Amazon
- suitable for tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood
- up to 100 mins of cleaning per charge
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW
This is very hard to find in stock elsewhere, and is currently $30 off list. Buy Now at Home Depot
- filter
- dust bag
- locking hose
- car nozzle
- Model: WD4051
Register for one free kit and make a sweet holiday tradition. Shop Now at Lowe's
- This item is available for pickup only.
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
That's half off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- IPX7 waterproofing
- requires three AAA batteries (included)
- Model: 67568
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drive ratchets, sockets, wrenches, drive tool accessories, and specialty bits
- standard and metric measurements
- blow mold case
- Model: CMMT45311
It's the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now at Lowe's
- adjustable laser system
- 0° to 45° bevel cuts
- 9-amp motor
- spindle lock
- Model: CMXEMAX69434509
This is $50 less than we saw it in July. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes 72 tooth 1/4" and 3/8" drive ratchets
- metal tool box with ball-bearing drawers
- Model: CMMT45068
It's $11 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 28 1" bit tips
- 14 2" power bits
- 2 socket adapters
- 2 nut drivers
- 1 magnetic bit tip holder
- Model: CMAF1247
